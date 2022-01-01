Bruschetta in Tampa
BellaBrava
1015 Gramercy Lane, Tampa
|BELLA BRUSCHETTA
|$10.99
goat cheese | fresh tomato | basil | red onion | EVOO | grilled crostini
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria
514 N Franklin St. 101, Tampa
|Heirloom Bruschetta
|$8.00
ciabatta toast, whipped ricotta, heirloom cherry tomato, basil
Babushka's - Hyde Park
901 W Platt St, Tampa
|Semga Bruschettas
|$13.00
Smoked salmon piled delicately over cream cheese on crunchy, toasted bread. It's simple, it's delicious, it's a classic!