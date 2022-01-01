Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken pizza in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
  Tampa
  Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Tampa restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza

Item pic

 

Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza

203 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$17.99
No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with diced cut breaded chicken Breast mixed with our homemade buffalo Sauce, topped with ranch Dressing.
28" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$55.99
No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with diced cut breaded chicken Breast mixed with our homemade buffalo Sauce, topped with ranch Dressing.
20" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$27.99
No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with diced cut breaded chicken Breast mixed with our homemade buffalo Sauce, topped with ranch Dressing.
More about Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza
Banner pic

 

Best NY Pizza of Carrollwood

14741 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Pizza$0.00
NO MARINARA SAUCE.
Included Toppings:
Breaded Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese on either Mild, Medium or Hot Buffalo Sauce.
More about Best NY Pizza of Carrollwood
Item pic

 

FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.

5910 North Florida Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
14" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$16.99
Tender fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce
10" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$9.99
Tender fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce
18" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$19.99
Tender fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce
More about FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.

