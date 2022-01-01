Buffalo chicken pizza in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve buffalo chicken pizza
More about Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza
Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza
203 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa
|14" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$17.99
No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with diced cut breaded chicken Breast mixed with our homemade buffalo Sauce, topped with ranch Dressing.
|28" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$55.99
No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with diced cut breaded chicken Breast mixed with our homemade buffalo Sauce, topped with ranch Dressing.
|20" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$27.99
No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with diced cut breaded chicken Breast mixed with our homemade buffalo Sauce, topped with ranch Dressing.
More about Best NY Pizza of Carrollwood
Best NY Pizza of Carrollwood
14741 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza
|$0.00
NO MARINARA SAUCE.
Included Toppings:
Breaded Chicken & Mozzarella Cheese on either Mild, Medium or Hot Buffalo Sauce.
More about FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.
FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.
5910 North Florida Avenue, Tampa
|14" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$16.99
Tender fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce
|10" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$9.99
Tender fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce
|18" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$19.99
Tender fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce