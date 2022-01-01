Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken salad in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Tampa
  • /
  • Buffalo Chicken Salad

Tampa restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce
More about NY NY Pizza
New York New York Ybor City- image

 

New York New York Ybor City-

1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce
More about New York New York Ybor City-
BG pic

 

McDivot's Sports Bar and Restaurant

10706 Countryway Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.95
Crisp Greens covered with Tomatoes, Cucumber and Onion. Gold Fried Chicken dipped in Hot Sauce sprinkled with Bleu Cheese Crumbles and our delicious Croutons. Served with the BEST Homemade Bleu Cheese in town!
More about McDivot's Sports Bar and Restaurant
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce
More about NY NY Pizza
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

533 South Howard Avenue, tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce
More about NY NY Pizza
New York New York Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

New York New York Pizza

5509 East Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace

Avg 4.5 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce
More about New York New York Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Mac And Cheese

Spaghetti

Key Lime Pies

Jalapeno Poppers

Waffles

Grilled Chicken

Wedge Salad

Ravioli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (147 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston