Buffalo chicken wraps in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
Beef 'O' Brady's
205 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Beef 'O' Brady's
8810 N HIMES AVE, Tampa
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$5.49
Buffalo chicken tenders with blue cheese, & romaine wrapped in a flour torilla
Metz Culinary Management
2112 N 15th St, Tampa
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Grilled or crispy chicken, buffalo sauce, pepper jack, lettuce & ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla. 690/850 cal
Beef 'O' Brady's
2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Beef 'O' Brady's
15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Beef 'O' Brady's
4516 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
