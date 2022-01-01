Burritos in Tampa

BURRITO/ QUESADILLA image

 

The Big Easy Ybor City

1704 E 7th Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
BURRITO/ QUESADILLA
EAST LA BURRITO image

 

JOTORO - Tampa

615 Channelside Drive, Suite 114, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
EAST LA BURRITO$19.00
Classic Steak burrito stuffed in flour tortilla with Salsa Ranchero, rice, beans, crema & cheese
Metz Culinary Management image

 

Metz Culinary Management

10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$4.99
Breakfast burrito with eggs, peppers, onions, jalapenos, sausage and cheddar cheese served with salsa.
BURRITOS image

BURRITOS • TACOS

Bahia Tacos

808 South Dale Mabry, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (165 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BURRITOS$10.05
Grilled flour tortilla rolled around yellow rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, onions cilantro and sour cream.
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
BURRITO BEEF$13.50
Flour tortilla filled with Ground beef and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus image

 

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Burrito$4.99
with eggs, peppers, onions, sausage and cheddar cheese served with salsa.
CARNE ASADA BURRITO image

TACOS

Xochitl Cocina Mexicana

307 W PALM AVE, TAMPA

Avg 3.9 (319 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CARNE ASADA BURRITO$15.00
GRILLED RIBEYE STEAK, LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA, REFRIED PINTO BEANS, RICE, AVOCADO CREMA, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO
LUV BURRITO image

 

Luv Child

516 S Howard Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
LUV BURRITO$11.00
citrus chicken, black beans, rice, jalapeno, pickled onion, maduros, jack cheese, LUV sauce, queso, topped with queso, salsa fresca, radish
The Bricks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Bricks

1327 E 7th Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (760 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$12.00
