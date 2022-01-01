Burritos in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve burritos
More about JOTORO - Tampa
JOTORO - Tampa
615 Channelside Drive, Suite 114, Tampa
|EAST LA BURRITO
|$19.00
Classic Steak burrito stuffed in flour tortilla with Salsa Ranchero, rice, beans, crema & cheese
More about Metz Culinary Management
Metz Culinary Management
10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.99
Breakfast burrito with eggs, peppers, onions, jalapenos, sausage and cheddar cheese served with salsa.
More about Bahia Tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS
Bahia Tacos
808 South Dale Mabry, Tampa
|BURRITOS
|$10.05
Grilled flour tortilla rolled around yellow rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, onions cilantro and sour cream.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|BURRITO BEEF
|$13.50
Flour tortilla filled with Ground beef and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Breakfast Burrito
|$4.99
with eggs, peppers, onions, sausage and cheddar cheese served with salsa.
More about Xochitl Cocina Mexicana
TACOS
Xochitl Cocina Mexicana
307 W PALM AVE, TAMPA
|CARNE ASADA BURRITO
|$15.00
GRILLED RIBEYE STEAK, LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA, REFRIED PINTO BEANS, RICE, AVOCADO CREMA, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO
More about Luv Child
Luv Child
516 S Howard Avenue, Tampa
|LUV BURRITO
|$11.00
citrus chicken, black beans, rice, jalapeno, pickled onion, maduros, jack cheese, LUV sauce, queso, topped with queso, salsa fresca, radish