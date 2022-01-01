Caesar salad in Tampa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing
More about NY NY Pizza
Item pic

 

Shells Seafood

2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SIDE CAESAR SALAD$2.99
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing.
SALMON CAESAR SALAD$15.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$11.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh chicken.
More about Shells Seafood
Wild Rover Brewing Company image

 

Wild Rover Brewing Company

13921 Lynmar Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (466 reviews)
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD, FULL SIZE$10.00
SIDE CAESAR SALAD
More about Wild Rover Brewing Company
Forbici Modern Italian image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Forbici Modern Italian

1633 Snow Circle, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (2064 reviews)
Takeout
CAESAR SALAD (LARGE)$12.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Ciabatta Croutons, Classic Caesar Dressing.
More about Forbici Modern Italian
New York New York Ybor City- image

 

New York New York Ybor City-

1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing
More about New York New York Ybor City-
BG pic

 

McDivot's Sports Bar and Restaurant

10706 Countryway Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.95
Fresh Romaine topped with Grilled or Fried Chicken, Croutons and Parmasan Cheese. Served with thick and creamy Ceasar Dressing.
More about McDivot's Sports Bar and Restaurant
Marina's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Marina's Pizza & Pasta

12121 W. Linebaugh Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (1355 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$8.40
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing.
Side Caesar Salad$4.00
Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, and cheese
More about Marina's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

 

Hungry Greek

12950 Race Track Rd., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.49
Crispy Romaine Lettuce and Tomatoes, topped with Parmesan and creamy Caesar Dressing.
More about Hungry Greek
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing
More about NY NY Pizza
Terra Sur Cafe image

FRENCH FRIES

Terra Sur Cafe

5330 Ehrlich Road #103, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
More about Terra Sur Cafe
Item pic

 

FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.

5910 North Florida Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CAESAR SALAD$10.49
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce, garlic herb croutons and grated parmesan cheese
More about FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.
Item pic

 

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken$6.19
grilled chicken with chopped romaine, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan, and creamy caesar dressing
Caesar Salad$4.09
chopped romaine, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan, and creamy caesar dressing
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 4.3 (1989 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Caesar Salad$10.00
Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Item pic

 

Hungry Greek- Carrollwood

10041 N. Dale Mabry hwy, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad$9.49
Crispy Romaine Lettuce and Tomatoes, topped with Parmesan and creamy Caesar Dressing.
More about Hungry Greek- Carrollwood
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (1164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HALF CAESAR SALAD$9.50
Romain + kale blend, crispy soft cooked egg, croutons, parm + lemony Caesar dressing
More about Noble Crust
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SIDE CAESAR SALAD$2.99
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing.
DINNER CAESAR SALAD$5.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing.
SALMON CAESAR SALAD$15.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.
More about Shells Seafood
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

533 South Howard Avenue, tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing
More about NY NY Pizza
Item pic

 

The Brass Tap

203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Restaurant banner

 

Belmar Saloon 2

3501 S Manhatten Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$12.00
More about Belmar Saloon 2
New York New York Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

New York New York Pizza

5509 East Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace

Avg 4.5 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing
More about New York New York Pizza

