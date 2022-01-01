Caesar salad in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve caesar salad
NY NY Pizza
11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing
Shells Seafood
2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
|SIDE CAESAR SALAD
|$2.99
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing.
|SALMON CAESAR SALAD
|$15.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$11.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh chicken.
Wild Rover Brewing Company
13921 Lynmar Blvd, Tampa
|CAESAR SALAD, FULL SIZE
|$10.00
|SIDE CAESAR SALAD
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Forbici Modern Italian
1633 Snow Circle, Tampa
|CAESAR SALAD (LARGE)
|$12.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Ciabatta Croutons, Classic Caesar Dressing.
New York New York Ybor City-
1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing
McDivot's Sports Bar and Restaurant
10706 Countryway Blvd, Tampa
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Fresh Romaine topped with Grilled or Fried Chicken, Croutons and Parmasan Cheese. Served with thick and creamy Ceasar Dressing.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Marina's Pizza & Pasta
12121 W. Linebaugh Ave, Tampa
|Caesar Salad
|$8.40
Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing.
|Side Caesar Salad
|$4.00
Romaine lettuce, mushrooms, and cheese
Hungry Greek
12950 Race Track Rd., Tampa
|Caesar Salad
|$9.49
Crispy Romaine Lettuce and Tomatoes, topped with Parmesan and creamy Caesar Dressing.
NY NY Pizza
10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing
FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.
5910 North Florida Avenue, Tampa
|CAESAR SALAD
|$10.49
Fresh cut Romaine lettuce, garlic herb croutons and grated parmesan cheese
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken
|$6.19
grilled chicken with chopped romaine, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan, and creamy caesar dressing
|Caesar Salad
|$4.09
chopped romaine, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan, and creamy caesar dressing
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$10.00
Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons
Hungry Greek- Carrollwood
10041 N. Dale Mabry hwy, Tampa
|Caesar Salad
|$9.49
Crispy Romaine Lettuce and Tomatoes, topped with Parmesan and creamy Caesar Dressing.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust
11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|HALF CAESAR SALAD
|$9.50
Romain + kale blend, crispy soft cooked egg, croutons, parm + lemony Caesar dressing
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA
|SIDE CAESAR SALAD
|$2.99
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing.
|DINNER CAESAR SALAD
|$5.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing.
|SALMON CAESAR SALAD
|$15.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh salmon.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
|Caesar Salad w/ Shrimp
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
NY NY Pizza
533 South Howard Avenue, tampa
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese. Served with Caesar dressing
The Brass Tap
203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
|Caesar Salad (No Protein)
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
|Caesar Salad w/ Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
Belmar Saloon 2
3501 S Manhatten Ave, Tampa
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$12.00