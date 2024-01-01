Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Carrot cake in
Tampa
/
Tampa
/
Carrot Cake
Tampa restaurants that serve carrot cake
Small Giant & Wine On Water - Small Giant Bar & Restaurant
1051 Water Street, Tampa
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$12.00
More about Small Giant & Wine On Water - Small Giant Bar & Restaurant
The Bread Basket Deli
2927 North 40th Street, Tampa
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$4.50
More about The Bread Basket Deli
