Ceviche in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve ceviche
FRENCH FRIES
Terra Sur Cafe
5330 Ehrlich Road #103, Tampa
|Ceviche Crema Aji Amarillo
|$18.00
|Ceviche Mixto
|$18.00
|Ceviche Crema Rocoto
|$18.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|CANCUN CEVICHE
|$16.00
Served over Guacamole
|CEVICHE
|$10.95
Fresh seafood cocktail with shrimp, scallops, and fish cooked in citrus juice. Tossed in pico de gallo, avocado, and a tomato-based sauce.
SEAFOOD
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Ceviche De Camaron
|$10.50
Shrimp, marinated in fresh citrus with diced tomato, onion, corn nuts,
cilantro, jalapeño & avocado
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA
|Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche
|$14.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
Psomi
701 north howard ave, Tampa
|OCTOPUS CEVICHE
|$18.00
bell pepper, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, avocado, grilled lemon, pita chips