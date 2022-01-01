Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Terra Sur Cafe

5330 Ehrlich Road #103, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche Crema Aji Amarillo$18.00
Ceviche Mixto$18.00
Ceviche Crema Rocoto$18.00
More about Terra Sur Cafe
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
CANCUN CEVICHE$16.00
Served over Guacamole
CEVICHE$10.95
Fresh seafood cocktail with shrimp, scallops, and fish cooked in citrus juice. Tossed in pico de gallo, avocado, and a tomato-based sauce.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas image

SEAFOOD

Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ceviche De Camaron$10.50
Shrimp, marinated in fresh citrus with diced tomato, onion, corn nuts,
cilantro, jalapeño & avocado
More about Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 4.3 (1989 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Jalapeno Ceviche$14.00
Shrimp, fish, roasted jalapenos, fresh lime & orange, plantain chips
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Item pic

 

Psomi

701 north howard ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
OCTOPUS CEVICHE$18.00
bell pepper, pepperoncini, red onion, tomato, avocado, grilled lemon, pita chips
More about Psomi
The Bricks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

The Bricks

1327 E 7th Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (760 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Ceviche$11.00
More about The Bricks

Map

