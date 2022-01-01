Cheese enchiladas in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas
JOTORO - Tampa
615 Channelside Drive, Suite 114, Tampa
|STEAK & CHEESE ENCHILADAS
|$18.00
Steak and cheese in flour tortillas with Salsa Ranchero, crema & cheese. 3 Per Order. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $3
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|KIDS ENCHILADA CHEESE
|$5.95
Kids cheese enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|ENCHILADAS CHEESE
|$8.95
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with cheddar cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce, and melted cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|ENCHILADA CHEESE
|$11.25
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with cheddar cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce, melted cheddar cheese and diced onion. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.