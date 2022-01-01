Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese enchiladas in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve cheese enchiladas

JOTORO - Tampa

615 Channelside Drive, Suite 114, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK & CHEESE ENCHILADAS$18.00
Steak and cheese in flour tortillas with Salsa Ranchero, crema & cheese. 3 Per Order. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $3
More about JOTORO - Tampa
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS ENCHILADA CHEESE$5.95
Kids cheese enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADAS CHEESE$8.95
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with cheddar cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce, and melted cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
ENCHILADA CHEESE$11.25
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with cheddar cheese. Topped with enchilada sauce, melted cheddar cheese and diced onion. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas image

SEAFOOD

Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHEESE ENCHILADAS$11.95
Monterrey Jack cheese & chile con queso topped with diced onion
More about Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

