Cheesecake in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve cheesecake

Four Brothers Eatery image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Four Brothers Eatery

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1468 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$3.75
More about Four Brothers Eatery
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York Cheesecake$6.00
Topped w/ Chocolate Sauce
More about NY NY Pizza
Item pic

 

Shells Seafood

2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE$6.99
The name says it all! Truly delicious.
More about Shells Seafood
Item pic

 

Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza

203 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESECAKE$5.99
CHEESECAKE$5.99
More about Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza
New York New York Ybor City- image

 

New York New York Ybor City-

1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York Cheesecake$6.00
Topped w/ Chocolate Sauce
More about New York New York Ybor City-
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York Cheesecake$6.00
Topped w/ Chocolate Sauce
More about NY NY Pizza
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Wings Xpress

1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa

Avg 4.3 (827 reviews)
Takeout
PLAIN CHEESECAKE$2.99
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE$3.99
STRWBERRY CHEESECAKE🍰$3.59
More about Wings Xpress
The Grill at Morris Bridge image

 

The Grill at Morris Bridge

10920 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chef's Cheesecake$10.00
Key Lime filling, butter gingersnap crust
More about The Grill at Morris Bridge
Banner pic

 

FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.

5910 North Florida Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NY STYLE CHEESECAKE$3.49
More about FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 4.3 (1989 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Basque Style Cheesecake$10.00
Traditional creamy cheesecake from San Sebastián, blueberry compote
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Hungry Greek- Carrollwood image

 

Hungry Greek- Carrollwood

10041 N. Dale Mabry hwy, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$4.99
More about Hungry Greek- Carrollwood
Item pic

 

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Creamy cheesecake filled and topped with walnuts, honey and fillo
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (1164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE FRENCH TOAST$14.00
House made strawberry jam, cheesecake + shortbread crumbles
More about Noble Crust
Butter Burgers image

 

Butter Burgers

777 North Ashley Dr D1, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caramel Cheesecake$5.95
We start with our NY Cheesecake and swirl in thick, rich Dulce De Leche. As if that wasn’t enough, we top it with a thin layer of HERSHEY’S® Caramel Topping. Where is the Sea Salt? We sprinkle the top of the cheesecake with
More about Butter Burgers
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE$6.99
The name says it all! Truly delicious.
More about Shells Seafood
Item pic

 

Louis Pappas Marketplace

7877 Gunn Hwy #106, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Creamy cheesecake filled and topped with walnuts, honey and fillo
More about Louis Pappas Marketplace
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

533 South Howard Avenue, tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York Cheesecake$6.00
Topped w/ Chocolate Sauce
More about NY NY Pizza
New York New York Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

New York New York Pizza

5509 East Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace

Avg 4.5 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
New York Cheesecake$6.00
Topped w/ Chocolate Sauce
More about New York New York Pizza
The Melting Pot image

FONDUE

The Melting Pot

13164 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.8 (1140 reviews)
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
More about The Melting Pot

