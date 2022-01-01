Cheesecake in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve cheesecake
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Four Brothers Eatery
2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$3.75
NY NY Pizza
11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps
|New York Cheesecake
|$6.00
Topped w/ Chocolate Sauce
Shells Seafood
2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
|SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE
|$6.99
The name says it all! Truly delicious.
Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza
203 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa
|CHEESECAKE
|$5.99
New York New York Ybor City-
1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa
|New York Cheesecake
|$6.00
Topped w/ Chocolate Sauce
NY NY Pizza
10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood
|New York Cheesecake
|$6.00
Topped w/ Chocolate Sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Wings Xpress
1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa
|PLAIN CHEESECAKE
|$2.99
|STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
|$3.99
|STRWBERRY CHEESECAKE🍰
|$3.59
The Grill at Morris Bridge
10920 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa
|Chef's Cheesecake
|$10.00
Key Lime filling, butter gingersnap crust
FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.
5910 North Florida Avenue, Tampa
|NY STYLE CHEESECAKE
|$3.49
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA
|Basque Style Cheesecake
|$10.00
Traditional creamy cheesecake from San Sebastián, blueberry compote
Hungry Greek- Carrollwood
10041 N. Dale Mabry hwy, Tampa
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$4.99
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
Creamy cheesecake filled and topped with walnuts, honey and fillo
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust
11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE FRENCH TOAST
|$14.00
House made strawberry jam, cheesecake + shortbread crumbles
Butter Burgers
777 North Ashley Dr D1, Tampa
|Caramel Cheesecake
|$5.95
We start with our NY Cheesecake and swirl in thick, rich Dulce De Leche. As if that wasn’t enough, we top it with a thin layer of HERSHEY’S® Caramel Topping. Where is the Sea Salt? We sprinkle the top of the cheesecake with
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA
|SALTED CARAMEL CHEESECAKE
|$6.99
The name says it all! Truly delicious.
Louis Pappas Marketplace
7877 Gunn Hwy #106, Tampa
|Baklava Cheesecake
|$6.00
Creamy cheesecake filled and topped with walnuts, honey and fillo
NY NY Pizza
533 South Howard Avenue, tampa
|New York Cheesecake
|$6.00
Topped w/ Chocolate Sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
New York New York Pizza
5509 East Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace
|New York Cheesecake
|$6.00
Topped w/ Chocolate Sauce