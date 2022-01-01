Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
BURRITO GRILLED CHICKEN$16.50
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.
KIDS BURRITO CHICKEN$5.95
Kids ranchera chicken burrito served with Mexican rice & refried beans,
BURRITO CHICKEN$13.50
Flour tortilla filled with ranchera chicken and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas image

SEAFOOD

Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Burrito$10.99
More about Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
CHICKEN BURRITO image

TACOS

Xochitl Cocina Mexicana

307 W PALM AVE, TAMPA

Avg 3.9 (319 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN BURRITO$13.00
GRILLED CHICKEN, LARGE FLOUR TORTILLA, REFRIED PINTO BEANS, RICE, AVOCADO CREMA, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO
More about Xochitl Cocina Mexicana

