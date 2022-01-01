Chicken burritos in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve chicken burritos
SEAFOOD
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
BURRITO GRILLED CHICKEN
$16.50
Flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.
KIDS BURRITO CHICKEN
$5.95
Kids ranchera chicken burrito served with Mexican rice & refried beans,
BURRITO CHICKEN
$13.50
Flour tortilla filled with ranchera chicken and refried beans. Topped with enchilada sauce, Chile con queso, and chives. Served with rice and refried beans.
SEAFOOD
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
Grilled Chicken Burrito
$10.99