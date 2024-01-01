Chicken enchiladas in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
JOTORO - Tampa
615 Channelside Drive, Suite 114, Tampa
|CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
|$20.00
Cilantro and Lime Chicken cooked on an open flame grill rolled in flour tortillas with Salsa Verde, crema, cotija & jack cheese. 3 Per Order. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $4
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|ENCHILADA CHICKEN
|$15.50
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with ranchera chicken, topped with Monterrey jack cheese, enchilada sauce, and sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.
|ENCHILADAS CHICKEN
|$9.99
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with ranhera chicken.Topped with enchilada sauce, and melted cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|KIDS ENCHILADA CHICKEN
|$6.95
Kids ranchera chicken enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.