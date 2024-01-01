Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Tampa
  • /
  Chicken Enchiladas

Tampa restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

JOTORO - Tampa image

 

JOTORO - Tampa

615 Channelside Drive, Suite 114, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$20.00
Cilantro and Lime Chicken cooked on an open flame grill rolled in flour tortillas with Salsa Verde, crema, cotija & jack cheese. 3 Per Order. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $4
More about JOTORO - Tampa
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ENCHILADA CHICKEN$15.50
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with ranchera chicken, topped with Monterrey jack cheese, enchilada sauce, and sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.
ENCHILADAS CHICKEN$9.99
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with ranhera chicken.Topped with enchilada sauce, and melted cheddar cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
KIDS ENCHILADA CHICKEN$6.95
Kids ranchera chicken enchilada served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Besito Mexican - Mexican

205 Westshore Plaza, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$20.95
Shredded Chicken Wrapped in Corn Tortillas. Topped with Queso Chihuahua, Pickled Onions and Cilantro
More about Besito Mexican - Mexican

