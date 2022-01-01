Chicken fajitas in Tampa

Tampa restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Item pic

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Beef 'O' Brady's

205 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach

Avg 4.2 (3199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

8810 N HIMES AVE, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (1520 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITAS$19.95
Freshly seasoned & grilled to perfection with onions & bell peppers. Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and grilled chicken.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas image

SEAFOOD

Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN FAJITAS$18.95
More about Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.9 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajitas$11.99
Seasoned chicken grilled with peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. (760 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

