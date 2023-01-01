Chicken fried rice in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
One Family Korean Restaurant
7030 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
|TO GO R6 치킨볶음밥 Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.99
Gangchu -
6618 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa
|Chicken Kimchi Fried Rice
|$21.00
Chopped Gangchu Chicken, Gochujang, Onions, Toasted Sesame Seeds. Served with Banchan
Taaza Mart
6260 Commerce Palms Dr, Tampa
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.99
Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with Chicken
|Chicken Hyderabadi Fried RIce
|$13.99
Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with special chilli masala and chicken
|Chicken Curry Fried RIce
|$13.99
Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with curry spices and chicken
PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A
1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.99
Wok sauteed rice with chicken, eggs, soy sauce garnished with spring and onion.
|Schezwan Chicken Fried Rice
|$14.99
Wok sauteed rice with chicken, eggs, soy sauce and schezwan sauce garnished with spring and onion.
|Chicken 65 Fried Rice
|$14.99
The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave
926 E Fowler Ave, Tampa
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$11.00
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and our house OG cajun sauce.
|Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice
|$13.00
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and our house OG cajun sauce.