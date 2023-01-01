Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Tampa
  • /
  • Chicken Fried Rice

Tampa restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Banner pic

 

One Family Korean Restaurant

7030 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
TO GO R6 치킨볶음밥 Chicken Fried Rice$14.99
More about One Family Korean Restaurant
Item pic

 

Gangchu -

6618 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Kimchi Fried Rice$21.00
Chopped Gangchu Chicken, Gochujang, Onions, Toasted Sesame Seeds. Served with Banchan
More about Gangchu -
Taaza Mart image

 

Taaza Mart

6260 Commerce Palms Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$13.99
Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with Chicken
Chicken Hyderabadi Fried RIce$13.99
Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with special chilli masala and chicken
Chicken Curry Fried RIce$13.99
Indo chinese style fried rice cooked with curry spices and chicken
More about Taaza Mart
Item pic

 

PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A

1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$13.99
Wok sauteed rice with chicken, eggs, soy sauce garnished with spring and onion.
Schezwan Chicken Fried Rice$14.99
Wok sauteed rice with chicken, eggs, soy sauce and schezwan sauce garnished with spring and onion.
Chicken 65 Fried Rice$14.99
More about PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A
Item pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave

926 E Fowler Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$11.00
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and our house OG cajun sauce.
Chicken & Shrimp Fried Rice$13.00
Our take on the classic Louisiana jambalaya. We use white rice topped with your choice of protein and our house OG cajun sauce.
More about The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Bleu Burgers

Calamari

Shawarma

Chicken Fried Steaks

Brisket

Collard Greens

Shrimp Basket

Dumplings

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (181 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (245 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (624 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1013 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (360 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston