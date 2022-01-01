Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve chicken pasta

JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering - 8904 N 56th St

8904 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace

Avg 4.6 (67 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Breast Pasta$10.95
More about JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering - 8904 N 56th St
Consumer pic

 

Moxies Cafe

302 Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Primo Chicken Marsala with Pasta or Potatoes, Garlic Bread$12.99
Deliciously prepared all-natural antibiotic free chicken breast and sliced mushrooms sauteed in marsala wine served with your choice of roasted rosemary garlic potatoes or cavatelli pasta and garlic bread (Minimum order for 8 people and 24 Hour Notice)
Chicken Alfredo Pasta with Garlic Bread$12.99
Tender sauteed all-natural antibiotic free chicken breast served with the chef's choice of vegetables inlcuding fresh baby spinach, roasted red peppers tossed with a house made creamy alfredo sauce on chef's choice of pasta and served with garlic bread (Minimum order for 8 people and 24 Hour Notice)
More about Moxies Cafe
CHICKEN PASTA image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood Restaurants

202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN PASTA$13.99
Blackened chicken and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.
More about Shells Seafood Restaurants
Item pic

PASTA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS

The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave

926 E Fowler Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (337 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pasta$12.00
Chicken garlic butter pasta made with 100% real butter, never margarine.
More about The Saucy Crawfish- Fowler Ave

Map

Map

