Chicken pasta in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve chicken pasta
More about JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering - 8904 N 56th St
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering - 8904 N 56th St
8904 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace
|Jerk Chicken Breast Pasta
|$10.95
More about Moxies Cafe
Moxies Cafe
302 Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
|Primo Chicken Marsala with Pasta or Potatoes, Garlic Bread
|$12.99
Deliciously prepared all-natural antibiotic free chicken breast and sliced mushrooms sauteed in marsala wine served with your choice of roasted rosemary garlic potatoes or cavatelli pasta and garlic bread (Minimum order for 8 people and 24 Hour Notice)
|Chicken Alfredo Pasta with Garlic Bread
|$12.99
Tender sauteed all-natural antibiotic free chicken breast served with the chef's choice of vegetables inlcuding fresh baby spinach, roasted red peppers tossed with a house made creamy alfredo sauce on chef's choice of pasta and served with garlic bread (Minimum order for 8 people and 24 Hour Notice)
More about Shells Seafood Restaurants
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood Restaurants
202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA
|CHICKEN PASTA
|$13.99
Blackened chicken and linguini tossed with fresh garlic, olive oil, California white wine and fresh cream.