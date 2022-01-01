Chicken pizza in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve chicken pizza
Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza
203 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa
|14" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$17.99
No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with diced cut breaded chicken Breast mixed with our homemade buffalo Sauce, topped with ranch Dressing.
|28" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$55.99
No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with diced cut breaded chicken Breast mixed with our homemade buffalo Sauce, topped with ranch Dressing.
|20" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
|$28.99
No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with Breaded Fried Chicken Breast tossed with BBQ sauce
PIZZA • SALADS
Atlas Gourmet Pizza
11584 Fountainhead Dr, Tampa
|Chicken Bryan Pizza 12"
|$17.00
chicken, sundried tomatoes, lemon infused oil, goat cheese crumble, mozzarella
|Chicken Bryan Pizza 16"
|$21.00
chicken, sundried tomatoes, lemon infused oil, goat cheese crumble, mozzarella
Atlas Gourmet Pizza Gandy
4644 Gandy Boulevard, Tampa
|Chicken Bryan Pizza 16"
|$21.00
chicken, sundried tomatoes, lemon infused oil, goat cheese crumble, mozzarella
|Chicken Bryan Pizza 12"
|$17.00
chicken, sundried tomatoes, lemon infused oil, goat cheese crumble, mozzarella
FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.
5910 North Florida Avenue, Tampa
|10" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
|$9.99
Sweet BBQ sauce and grilled chicken
|18" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
|$19.99
Sweet BBQ sauce and grilled chicken
|14" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
|$16.99
Tender fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce