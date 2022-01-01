Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Soho Saloon image

 

Soho Saloon

410 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 2.5 (109 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN BACON RANCH PIZZA$12.00
More about Soho Saloon
Item pic

 

Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza

203 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
14" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$17.99
No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with diced cut breaded chicken Breast mixed with our homemade buffalo Sauce, topped with ranch Dressing.
28" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$55.99
No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with diced cut breaded chicken Breast mixed with our homemade buffalo Sauce, topped with ranch Dressing.
20" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$28.99
No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with Breaded Fried Chicken Breast tossed with BBQ sauce
More about Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Atlas Gourmet Pizza

11584 Fountainhead Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bryan Pizza 12"$17.00
chicken, sundried tomatoes, lemon infused oil, goat cheese crumble, mozzarella
Chicken Bryan Pizza 16"$21.00
chicken, sundried tomatoes, lemon infused oil, goat cheese crumble, mozzarella
More about Atlas Gourmet Pizza
Atlas Gourmet Pizza Gandy image

 

Atlas Gourmet Pizza Gandy

4644 Gandy Boulevard, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bryan Pizza 16"$21.00
chicken, sundried tomatoes, lemon infused oil, goat cheese crumble, mozzarella
Chicken Bryan Pizza 12"$17.00
chicken, sundried tomatoes, lemon infused oil, goat cheese crumble, mozzarella
More about Atlas Gourmet Pizza Gandy
Item pic

 

FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.

5910 North Florida Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
10" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$9.99
Sweet BBQ sauce and grilled chicken
18" BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA$19.99
Sweet BBQ sauce and grilled chicken
14" BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA$16.99
Tender fried chicken tossed in mild, medium or hot wing sauce
More about FLOCALE - Food. Drink. Art. Music.
Item pic

 

Pastries and Chaat

1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Chicken Pizza$9.99
Indian twist to the pizza with Chilli Chicken in a mildly spiced up sauce.
Chicken Tikka Pizza$9.99
Indian twist to the pizza with Grilled Chicken in a mildly spiced up sauce.
More about Pastries and Chaat

