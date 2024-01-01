Chicken rolls in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve chicken rolls
Bamboozle Heights
7107 North Florida Avenue, Tampa
|GRILLED CHICKEN ROLL
|$4.75
Carrot, red bell pepper, mango, & cilantro with soy vinaigrette
Bamboozle Channelside
109 North 12th Street, Tampa
|KICKN CHICKEN ROLL
|$4.75
Carrot, red bell pepper, mango, & cilantro with soy vinaigrette
|GRILLED CHICKEN ROLL
|$4.75
Carrot, red bell pepper, mango, & cilantro with soy vinaigrette
PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A
1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa
|Kati Rolls with Chicken
|$10.99
2 Roti rolls. Boneless sautéed Chicken, Onions and Bell peppers to make it a perfectly succulent wrap. BEST SELLER ALERT!
Ha Long Bay - New Tampa
20685 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa
|Grilled Chicken Spring Rolls (2 pcs)
|$5.99
Grilled chicken, vermicelli, lettuce, chives, and mint leaves wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce
|Grilled Chicken Spring Rolls (5 pcs)
|$12.50
Pork, clear noodles, taro, carrot, and onion in a crispy shell. Served with house sweet chili sauce