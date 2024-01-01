Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken rolls in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve chicken rolls

SOUPS

Bamboozle Heights

7107 North Florida Avenue, Tampa

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
GRILLED CHICKEN ROLL$4.75
Carrot, red bell pepper, mango, & cilantro with soy vinaigrette
More about Bamboozle Heights
Bamboozle Channelside

109 North 12th Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KICKN CHICKEN ROLL$4.75
Carrot, red bell pepper, mango, & cilantro with soy vinaigrette
GRILLED CHICKEN ROLL$4.75
Carrot, red bell pepper, mango, & cilantro with soy vinaigrette
More about Bamboozle Channelside
PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A

1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kati Rolls with Chicken$10.99
2 Roti rolls. Boneless sautéed Chicken, Onions and Bell peppers to make it a perfectly succulent wrap. BEST SELLER ALERT!
More about PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A
Ha Long Bay - New Tampa

20685 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Spring Rolls (2 pcs)$5.99
Grilled chicken, vermicelli, lettuce, chives, and mint leaves wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce
Grilled Chicken Spring Rolls (5 pcs)$12.50
Pork, clear noodles, taro, carrot, and onion in a crispy shell. Served with house sweet chili sauce
More about Ha Long Bay - New Tampa

