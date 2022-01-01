Chicken salad in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve chicken salad
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Four Brothers Eatery
2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$8.99
NY NY Pizza
11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce
Shells Seafood
2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
|CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD
|$11.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing. Topped with fresh chicken.
|TROPICAL CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Crispy coconut chicken atop fresh greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, craisins, walnuts and toasted coconut. Raspberry Walnut Vinegarette dressing.
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$11.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh chicken.
New York New York Ybor City-
1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce
McDivot's Sports Bar and Restaurant
10706 Countryway Blvd, Tampa
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$10.95
Fresh Romaine topped with Grilled or Fried Chicken, Croutons and Parmasan Cheese. Served with thick and creamy Ceasar Dressing.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Crisp Greens covered with Tomatoes, Cucumber and Onion. Gold Fried Chicken dipped in Hot Sauce sprinkled with Bleu Cheese Crumbles and our delicious Croutons. Served with the BEST Homemade Bleu Cheese in town!
NY NY Pizza
10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Wings Xpress
1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa
|GREEK CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.99
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|SIGNATURE SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN
|$13.95
A blend of chopped and shredded romaine and iceberg lettuces. Tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced avocados, purple cabbage, grilled chicken breast, and crunchy corn tortilla strips. Sprinkled with parmesan.
|GARDEN SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN
|$12.95
Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, purple cabbage, and cheese.
|SPINACH SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN
|$13.95
Fresh baby spinach, pecans, parmesan cheese and sprinkled with crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with hot bacon dressing.
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Salad Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki
|$6.68
|Salad Oven Roasted Chicken
|$6.28
|Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken
|$6.19
grilled chicken with chopped romaine, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan, and creamy caesar dressing
Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery
13830 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
|Cranberry Apricot Dill Chicken Salad
|$10.00
-- 1 pound -- free range chicken, dried apricot, dried cranberry, celery, red onion, dill
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cry Baby Cafe
710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|Chicken Salad Side
|$7.00
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa
|Chicken Salad Scoop
|$4.50
|Walnut Chicken Salad
|$10.50
All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips
|Chop Chicken Chop Salad
|$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA
|TROPICAL CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Crispy coconut chicken atop fresh greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, craisins, walnuts and toasted coconut. Raspberry Walnut Vinegarette dressing.
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$11.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh chicken.
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Louis Pappas Marketplace
7877 Gunn Hwy #106, Tampa
|Chicken Salad Melt
|$9.50
Roasted chicken salad, made with celery, walnuts and cranberries, Swiss cheese, onion and tomato on pressed panini
|Chop Chicken Chop Salad
|$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
|Walnut Chicken Salad
|$10.50
All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips
NY NY Pizza
533 South Howard Avenue, tampa
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce
The Brass Tap
203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
|Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
|Tap Salad w Chicken
|$10.00
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
Belmar Saloon 2
3501 S Manhatten Ave, Tampa
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$12.00