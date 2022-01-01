Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve chicken salad

Four Brothers Eatery image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Four Brothers Eatery

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1468 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD$8.99
More about Four Brothers Eatery
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce
More about NY NY Pizza
Item pic

 

Shells Seafood

2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN GARDEN SALAD$11.99
Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, mixed cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing. Topped with fresh chicken.
TROPICAL CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Crispy coconut chicken atop fresh greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, craisins, walnuts and toasted coconut. Raspberry Walnut Vinegarette dressing.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$11.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh chicken.
More about Shells Seafood
New York New York Ybor City- image

 

New York New York Ybor City-

1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce
More about New York New York Ybor City-
BG pic

 

McDivot's Sports Bar and Restaurant

10706 Countryway Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$10.95
Fresh Romaine topped with Grilled or Fried Chicken, Croutons and Parmasan Cheese. Served with thick and creamy Ceasar Dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.95
Crisp Greens covered with Tomatoes, Cucumber and Onion. Gold Fried Chicken dipped in Hot Sauce sprinkled with Bleu Cheese Crumbles and our delicious Croutons. Served with the BEST Homemade Bleu Cheese in town!
More about McDivot's Sports Bar and Restaurant
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce
More about NY NY Pizza
Wings Xpress image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Wings Xpress

1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa

Avg 4.3 (827 reviews)
Takeout
GREEK CHICKEN SALAD$9.99
More about Wings Xpress
Wine Exchange image

 

Wine Exchange

1609 Snow Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRAPE PECAN CHICKEN SALAD$14.95
More about Wine Exchange
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
SIGNATURE SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN$13.95
A blend of chopped and shredded romaine and iceberg lettuces. Tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, sliced avocados, purple cabbage, grilled chicken breast, and crunchy corn tortilla strips. Sprinkled with parmesan.
GARDEN SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN$12.95
Fresh iceberg and romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, purple cabbage, and cheese.
SPINACH SALAD WITH GRILLED CHICKEN$13.95
Fresh baby spinach, pecans, parmesan cheese and sprinkled with crispy corn tortilla strips. Served with hot bacon dressing.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Item pic

 

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki$6.68
Salad Oven Roasted Chicken$6.28
Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken$6.19
grilled chicken with chopped romaine, homemade croutons, shaved parmesan, and creamy caesar dressing
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery image

 

Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery

13830 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
Cranberry Apricot Dill Chicken Salad$10.00
-- 1 pound -- free range chicken, dried apricot, dried cranberry, celery, red onion, dill
More about Fat Beet Farm Kitchen and Bakery
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cry Baby Cafe

710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 3.9 (249 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Side$7.00
More about Cry Baby Cafe
Item pic

 

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Scoop$4.50
Walnut Chicken Salad$10.50
All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips
Chop Chicken Chop Salad$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TROPICAL CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Crispy coconut chicken atop fresh greens, strawberries, mandarin oranges, craisins, walnuts and toasted coconut. Raspberry Walnut Vinegarette dressing.
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$11.99
A classic! Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons and shredded Parmesan cheese tossed with our classic Caesar dressing. Topped with fresh chicken.
More about Shells Seafood
The Brass Tap image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

Louis Pappas Marketplace

7877 Gunn Hwy #106, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Melt$9.50
Roasted chicken salad, made with celery, walnuts and cranberries, Swiss cheese, onion and tomato on pressed panini
Chop Chicken Chop Salad$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
Walnut Chicken Salad$10.50
All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips
More about Louis Pappas Marketplace
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

533 South Howard Avenue, tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce
More about NY NY Pizza
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
Tap Salad w Chicken$10.00
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Restaurant banner

 

Belmar Saloon 2

3501 S Manhatten Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$12.00
More about Belmar Saloon 2
New York New York Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

New York New York Pizza

5509 East Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace

Avg 4.5 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.00
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and chicken (grilled or fried) with hot sauce
More about New York New York Pizza

