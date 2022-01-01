Chicken sandwiches in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Big Easy Ybor City
The Big Easy Ybor City
1704 E 7th Ave, Tampa
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.95
Buttermilk & Crystal-Marinated Chicken Breast, Double Fried, LTO, Pickle, Brioche Bun. Also available grilled
More about Oxford Exchange
Oxford Exchange
420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
buttermilk brine, dill pickle chips, garlic aioli, toasted potato bun
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$5.59
Served on texas toast with BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese.
More about Daddy O's Patio
Daddy O's Patio
1822 EAST 7TH AVENUE, YBOR CITY
|Daddy's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Cru Cellars
Cru Cellars
1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa
|Cru Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fresh made bun, crispy chicken, bacon, tomato, greens, and housemade roasted jalapeno ranch
More about Butter Burgers
Butter Burgers
777 North Ashley Dr D1, Tampa
|Hot Nash Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Texas Pete's Hot Sauce, Bread and Butter Pickles, Jalapeños, Chipotle Mayonnaise, and Coleslaw on a Brioche Bun.
More about The Brass Tap
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)