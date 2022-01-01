Chicken sandwiches in Tampa

Tampa restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Cafe Dufrain image

BBQ

Cafe Dufrain

707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Cafe Dufrain
CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

The Big Easy Ybor City

1704 E 7th Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.95
Buttermilk & Crystal-Marinated Chicken Breast, Double Fried, LTO, Pickle, Brioche Bun. Also available grilled
More about The Big Easy Ybor City
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Oxford Exchange

420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (3263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
buttermilk brine, dill pickle chips, garlic aioli, toasted potato bun
More about Oxford Exchange
Item pic

 

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Sandwich$5.59
Served on texas toast with BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese.
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
Daddy O's Patio image

 

Daddy O's Patio

1822 EAST 7TH AVENUE, YBOR CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Daddy's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Daddy O's Patio
Cru Chicken Sandwich image

 

Cru Cellars

1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cru Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fresh made bun, crispy chicken, bacon, tomato, greens, and housemade roasted jalapeno ranch
More about Cru Cellars
Hot Nash Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Butter Burgers

777 North Ashley Dr D1, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hot Nash Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.95
Texas Pete's Hot Sauce, Bread and Butter Pickles, Jalapeños, Chipotle Mayonnaise, and Coleslaw on a Brioche Bun.
More about Butter Burgers
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Brass Tap

203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

