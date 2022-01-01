Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken shawarma in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve chicken shawarma

Four Brothers Eatery image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Four Brothers Eatery

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1468 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP$9.99
More about Four Brothers Eatery
Acropolis image

 

Acropolis

3023 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$10.00
Mediterranean marinated chicken wrapped in tortilla with tomatoes, pickles and garlic.
More about Acropolis
Consumer pic

 

Fire Up Halal Grill

10016 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$12.99
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
Chicken Shawarma over Rice$14.99
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.
More about Fire Up Halal Grill
Grape Leaf Express image

GYROS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Grape Leaf Express

10117 E Adamo Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (1214 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SHAWARMA PLATTER$14.99
CHICKEN SHAWARMA COMBO$11.99
More about Grape Leaf Express

