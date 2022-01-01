Chicken shawarma in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
Four Brothers Eatery
2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa
|CHICKEN SHAWARMA WRAP
|$9.99
Acropolis
3023 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$10.00
Mediterranean marinated chicken wrapped in tortilla with tomatoes, pickles and garlic.
Fire Up Halal Grill
10016 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$12.99
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced wrapped in pita bread with tomato, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
|Chicken Shawarma over Rice
|$14.99
Marinated chicken breast, thin sliced over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Served with our white sauce and hot sauce.