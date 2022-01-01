Chicken tenders in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Four Brothers Eatery image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Four Brothers Eatery

2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1468 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN TENDER (4PCS)$11.99
CHICKEN TENDERS$6.99
More about Four Brothers Eatery
Wild Rover Brewing Company image

 

Wild Rover Brewing Company

13921 Lynmar Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (466 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CHICKEN TENDER
More about Wild Rover Brewing Company
Metz Culinary Management image

 

Metz Culinary Management

10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$5.29
Two Chicken Tenders$2.99
More about Metz Culinary Management
Item pic

 

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tender Sandwich$5.59
Served on texas toast with BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese.
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
Chicken Tenders image

 

Cru Cellars

1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$10.00
House breaded Chicken Tenders with a choice of sauce. Served with fries
More about Cru Cellars
The Brass Tap image

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
Chicken Tender Wrap
More about The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders
BBQ sauce with cilantro lime slaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)
Chicken Tender Wrap
More about The Brass Tap

