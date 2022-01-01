Chicken teriyaki in Tampa
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus - HCC Dale Mabry Hawks Cay Cafe Student Services Building and Starbucks in the Social Sciences Building
4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Pro Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki
|$11.19
|6" Sweet Onion Chicken Teriyaki
|$6.99
Riveters
2301B NORTH DALE MABRY HWY, Tampa
|Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
|$15.50
White Rice topped with Shredded Chicken in our House-Made Teriyaki Sauce served with Steamed Carrots and Broccoli. May Substitute Salmon for $4.
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Tampa/N. Dale Mabry
14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N., Tampa
|TERIYAKI CHICKEN PARTY PLATTER
|$48.00
40 OZ TERIYAKI CHICKEN