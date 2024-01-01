Chimichangas in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve chimichangas
Don Julios Bears Ave
2808 E Bearss Ave, Tampa
|Chimichanga
|$10.99
Fried flour tortilla wrapped around a filling of choice of meat, beans, melted cheese and Mexican rice. Served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|CHIMICHANGA CHICKEN
|$16.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with rancher chicken, refried beans, topped with ranchera sauce, monterrey jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.
|CHIMICHANGA BEEF
|$16.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with ground beef, refried beans, topped with ranchera sauce, cheddar and sliced onion. Served with rice and refried beans.
|CHIMICHANGA FUNDIDO
|$19.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, cream cheese topped with chile con queso. Served with rice and refried beans.
Don Julios Tampa Palms
16023 Tampa Palms Blvd W, Tampa
|Chimichanga
|$10.99
Fried flour tortilla wrapped around a filling of choice of meat, beans, melted cheese and Mexican rice. Served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream