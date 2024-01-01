Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve chimichangas

Item pic

 

Don Julios Bears Ave

2808 E Bearss Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$10.99
Fried flour tortilla wrapped around a filling of choice of meat, beans, melted cheese and Mexican rice. Served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream
More about Don Julios Bears Ave
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHIMICHANGA CHICKEN$16.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with rancher chicken, refried beans, topped with ranchera sauce, monterrey jack cheese and sour cream. Served with rice and refried beans.
CHIMICHANGA BEEF$16.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with ground beef, refried beans, topped with ranchera sauce, cheddar and sliced onion. Served with rice and refried beans.
CHIMICHANGA FUNDIDO$19.95
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, cream cheese topped with chile con queso. Served with rice and refried beans.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Item pic

 

Don Julios Tampa Palms

16023 Tampa Palms Blvd W, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chimichanga$10.99
Fried flour tortilla wrapped around a filling of choice of meat, beans, melted cheese and Mexican rice. Served with Pico de Gallo and sour cream
More about Don Julios Tampa Palms
Restaurant banner

 

Urban Cantina -

200 East Madison Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SUPER CHIMICHANGA$13.95
Crispy flour tortilla, refried beans, cheese, queso, guacamole.
More about Urban Cantina -

