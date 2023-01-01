Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Luv Child

516 S Howard Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOPPED SALAD (GF, DF)$10.00
Mixed greens, chickpeas, bacon, tomatoes, pickled onion, grapes, tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette
More about Luv Child
Chop Chicken Chop Salad image

 

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek - Bay to Bay

3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop Chicken Chop Salad$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
Chopped Greek Salad$0.00
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
More about Louis Pappas Fresh Greek - Bay to Bay
Item pic

 

Louis Pappas Marketplace - Citrus Park

7877 Gunn Hwy #106, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop Chicken Salad$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
Chopped Greek Salad$0.00
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
More about Louis Pappas Marketplace - Citrus Park
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • TAPAS

Water + Flour

1015 S Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (1670 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CALI CHOPPED SALAD (V)$9.00
crispy chopped mixed greens, grapes, walnuts, green & red peppers, chopped veggies, gorgonzola crumbles, red wine vinaigrette
More about Water + Flour

