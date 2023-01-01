Chopped salad in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve chopped salad
Luv Child
516 S Howard Avenue, Tampa
|CHOPPED SALAD (GF, DF)
|$10.00
Mixed greens, chickpeas, bacon, tomatoes, pickled onion, grapes, tossed in white balsamic vinaigrette
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek - Bay to Bay
3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa
|Chop Chicken Chop Salad
|$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
|Chopped Greek Salad
|$0.00
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Louis Pappas Marketplace - Citrus Park
7877 Gunn Hwy #106, Tampa
|Chop Chicken Salad
|$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
|Chopped Greek Salad
|$0.00
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.