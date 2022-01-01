Clam chowder in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve clam chowder
Shells Seafood
2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
|CLAM CHOWDER BOWL
|$7.99
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
|CLAM CHOWDER CUP
|$4.50
The Grill at Morris Bridge
10920 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa
|Clam Chowder
|$9.00
N.E. Clam Chowder, leeks, potatoes, green onions
Half Moon Seafood Company
11508 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace
|Clam Chowder
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA
|CLAM CHOWDER BOWL
|$7.99
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
|CLAM CHOWDER CUP
|$4.50
|QUART OF CLAM CHOWDER
|$15.99