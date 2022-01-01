Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clam chowder in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve clam chowder

CLAM CHOWDER BOWL image

 

Shells Seafood

2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CLAM CHOWDER BOWL$7.99
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
CLAM CHOWDER CUP$4.50
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
More about Shells Seafood
The Grill at Morris Bridge image

 

The Grill at Morris Bridge

10920 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Clam Chowder$9.00
N.E. Clam Chowder, leeks, potatoes, green onions
More about The Grill at Morris Bridge
Half Moon Seafood Company image

 

Half Moon Seafood Company

11508 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Clam Chowder
More about Half Moon Seafood Company
CLAM CHOWDER BOWL image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CLAM CHOWDER BOWL$7.99
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
CLAM CHOWDER CUP$4.50
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
QUART OF CLAM CHOWDER$15.99
More about Shells Seafood

