Clams in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve clams
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Four Brothers Eatery
2810 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa
|CLAM STRIPS
|$6.99
Shells Seafood
2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa
|STEAMED CLAMS
|$12.99
A dozen fresh clams steamed in garlic, white wine and spices. Served in the shell.
|CLAM CHOWDER BOWL
|$7.99
The best clam chowder you'll ever eat! Chockfull of clams, potatoes, bacon and spices. Gourmet Magazine's been asking for our recipe since '88! You gotta try it!
|CLAM CHOWDER CUP
|$4.50
McDivot's Sports Bar and Restaurant
10706 Countryway Blvd, Tampa
|Fried Clam Strips
|$10.95
Served with our Tartar or Cocktail Sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Marina's Pizza & Pasta
12121 W. Linebaugh Ave, Tampa
|LINGUINI W/ CLAMS
|$15.25
Linguine pasta served with clams in either garlic and white wine sauce or spicy
The Grill at Morris Bridge
10920 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa
|Clam Chowder
|$9.00
N.E. Clam Chowder, leeks, potatoes, green onions
Half Moon Seafood Company
11508 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace
|Clam Chowder
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP
Shells Seafood
202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA
|CLAM CHOWDER BOWL
|$7.99
|CLAM CHOWDER CUP
|$4.50
|QUART OF CLAM CHOWDER
|$15.99