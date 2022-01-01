Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve cobb salad

The Pint and Brew image

STEAKS

The Pint and Brew

200 N Tampa St., Tampa

Avg 4.5 (480 reviews)
Takeout
COBB SALAD$12.95
More about The Pint and Brew
Consumer pic

 

Moxies Cafe

302 Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad (Cafe/Catering)$8.99
All-natural antibiotic free grilled chicken, hickory smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles served on a bed of Romaine adn organic spring mix with cucumber, tomatoes, green peppers with balsamic vinaigrette dressing (Minimum order for 4 people)
More about Moxies Cafe
Item pic

 

Butter's Burgers

777 North Ashley Dr D1, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.95
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Cheddar and Havarti Cheeses, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Choice of Dressings.
More about Butter's Burgers
Item pic

PIZZA

Ybor City Vegan Deli - 1903 N 19th st

1903 N 19th st, Tampa

Avg 5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$11.95
Grilled Herbed Chikken, Toasted Bacun, Avocado,
diced Just Egg, Tomato, Onion, Colby Cheeze, and
Croutons on a bed of Spring Mix
More about Ybor City Vegan Deli - 1903 N 19th st

