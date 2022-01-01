Cobb salad in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Moxies Cafe
Moxies Cafe
302 Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
|Cobb Salad (Cafe/Catering)
|$8.99
All-natural antibiotic free grilled chicken, hickory smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles served on a bed of Romaine adn organic spring mix with cucumber, tomatoes, green peppers with balsamic vinaigrette dressing (Minimum order for 4 people)
More about Butter's Burgers
Butter's Burgers
777 North Ashley Dr D1, Tampa
|Cobb Salad
|$13.95
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Cheddar and Havarti Cheeses, Romaine Lettuce, Tomatoes, Choice of Dressings.