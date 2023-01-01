Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Country fried steaks in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
  • Tampa
  • Country Fried Steaks

Tampa restaurants that serve country fried steaks

Item pic

 

Himes Breakfast House

3826 S HIMES AVE, TAMPA

No reviews yet
Takeout
country fried steak$12.95
down south country fried steak with sausage gravy and two eggs served with toast or biscuit
More about Himes Breakfast House
Consumer pic

 

The Bread Basket Deli

2927 North 40th Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Country Fried Steak Breakfast$12.00
Country Fried Steak topped with sausage gravy and served with scrambled eggs, cripsy seasoned home fries or grits, and choice of toast.
More about The Bread Basket Deli
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Datz - Tampa

2616 S MacDill Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (10790 reviews)
Takeout
Camisa's Country Fried Steak$19.00
Two country fried cube steaks, two eggs any way, hash browns and sausage gravy.
More about Datz - Tampa

