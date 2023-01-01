Country fried steaks in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve country fried steaks
Himes Breakfast House
3826 S HIMES AVE, TAMPA
|country fried steak
|$12.95
down south country fried steak with sausage gravy and two eggs served with toast or biscuit
The Bread Basket Deli
2927 North 40th Street, Tampa
|Country Fried Steak Breakfast
|$12.00
Country Fried Steak topped with sausage gravy and served with scrambled eggs, cripsy seasoned home fries or grits, and choice of toast.