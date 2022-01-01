Crispy tacos in Tampa
JOTORO - Tampa
615 Channelside Drive, Suite 114, Tampa
|CRISPY TEMPURA FISH TACOS
|$16.00
Fried Tempura-battered fish with chipotle mayo and buttermilk dressing. 2 Per Order. Served on fresh Flour Tortillas. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $3
SEAFOOD
Watervue Grille
700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|Crispy Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
napa cabbage – pico de gallo – guacamole – sour cream
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|KIDS CRISPY CHICKEN TACO
|$6.95
Crispy shell ranchera chicken taco with cheese on top. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|KIDS CRISPY BEEF TACO
|$6.95
Crispy shell Ground beef taco with cheese on top. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.