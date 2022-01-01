Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve crispy tacos

c530ac71-30c1-49e4-a272-12db66df87c3 image

 

JOTORO - Tampa

615 Channelside Drive, Suite 114, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY TEMPURA FISH TACOS$16.00
Fried Tempura-battered fish with chipotle mayo and buttermilk dressing. 2 Per Order. Served on fresh Flour Tortillas. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $3
More about JOTORO - Tampa
Watervue Grill image

SEAFOOD

Watervue Grille

700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Shrimp Tacos$16.00
napa cabbage – pico de gallo – guacamole – sour cream
More about Watervue Grille
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS CRISPY CHICKEN TACO$6.95
Crispy shell ranchera chicken taco with cheese on top. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
KIDS CRISPY BEEF TACO$6.95
Crispy shell Ground beef taco with cheese on top. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas image

SEAFOOD

Miguelito's Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Carnita Crispy Taco$5.50
Pollo Verde Crispy Taco$5.50
Ground BF Crispy Taco Plate$13.95
More about Miguelito's Taqueria Y Tequilas

