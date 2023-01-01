Egg rolls in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve egg rolls
BBQ
Cafe Dufrain
707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
|$13.00
GROUND BEEF - PEPPERS - ONIONS - PROVOLONE - FP SAUCE
BIRYANI
Kurry Xpress
10069 E Adamo Dr, Tampa
|Kati Rolls with Eggs
|$9.99
2 Roti rolls. Sautéed spiced Eggs, Onions and Bell peppers to make it a perfectly succulent wrap. BEST SELLER ALERT!
PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A
1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa
|Kati Rolls with Eggs
|$9.99
2 Roti rolls. Sautéed spiced Eggs, Onions and Bell peppers to make it a perfectly succulent wrap. BEST SELLER ALERT!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
GenX Tavern
103 E Jackson St, Tampa
|Meat Egg Rolls
|$10.00