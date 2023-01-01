Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve egg rolls

Cafe Dufrain image

BBQ

Cafe Dufrain

707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$13.00
GROUND BEEF - PEPPERS - ONIONS - PROVOLONE - FP SAUCE
More about Cafe Dufrain
Item pic

BIRYANI

Kurry Xpress

10069 E Adamo Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kati Rolls with Eggs$9.99
2 Roti rolls. Sautéed spiced Eggs, Onions and Bell peppers to make it a perfectly succulent wrap. BEST SELLER ALERT!
More about Kurry Xpress
Item pic

 

PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A

1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kati Rolls with Eggs$9.99
2 Roti rolls. Sautéed spiced Eggs, Onions and Bell peppers to make it a perfectly succulent wrap. BEST SELLER ALERT!
More about PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A
GenX Tavern image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

GenX Tavern

103 E Jackson St, Tampa

Avg 3.5 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Meat Egg Rolls$10.00
More about GenX Tavern
Item pic

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Tampa/N. Dale Mabry

14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
EGG ROLL$8.00
Filled with asian vegetable slaw.
Served with sweet chili sauce.
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse - Tampa/N. Dale Mabry

