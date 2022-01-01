Enchiladas in Tampa

Item pic

 

JOTORO - Tampa

615 Channelside Drive, Suite 114, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPINACH & MUSHROOM ENCHILADAS$17.00
Spinach and Mushrooms in flour tortilla with Salsa Blanco, crema, cotija & cheese. 3 Per Order. Make it a plate with Rice & Beans + $3
More about JOTORO - Tampa
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
ENCHILADA CHICKEN$13.50
Two corn tortilla enchiladas filled with ranchera chicken, topped with Monterrey jack cheese, enchilada sauce, and sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
ENCHILADAS ENTREE image

TACOS

Xochitl Cocina Mexicana

307 W PALM AVE, TAMPA

Avg 3.9 (319 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ENCHILADAS ENTREE$17.00
SHREDDED CHICKEN STEWED IN YOUR CHOICE OF MOLE POBLANO, OR MOLE VERDE, CORN TORTILLAS TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO, CREMA, RICE AND REFRIED BEANS
More about Xochitl Cocina Mexicana

