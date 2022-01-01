Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve filet mignon

The Grill at Morris Bridge image

 

The Grill at Morris Bridge

10920 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Filet Mignon$39.00
8 ounce filet, The Grill mashed potatoes (with roasted garlic, green onions, sour cream, sharp cheddar), asparagus, rosemary red wine demi
More about The Grill at Morris Bridge
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas image

SEAFOOD

Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Filet Mignon Taco Plate$15.85
Corn tortilla with steak, bacon, onion, roasted jalapeño, queso fresco, horseradish sauce, pico de gallo & cilantro
Filet Mignon Single Taco$6.45
More about Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
e6517006-1472-4f58-b518-ae1c3f3a1d06 image

 

Cru Cellars

2506 S. MacDill Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Frites - Filet Mignon$36.00
filet mignon, fries, herb mince, house béarnaise or chimichurri
More about Cru Cellars

