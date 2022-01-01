Filet mignon in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve filet mignon
The Grill at Morris Bridge
10920 Cross Creek Blvd, Tampa
|Filet Mignon
|$39.00
8 ounce filet, The Grill mashed potatoes (with roasted garlic, green onions, sour cream, sharp cheddar), asparagus, rosemary red wine demi
SEAFOOD
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Filet Mignon Taco Plate
|$15.85
Corn tortilla with steak, bacon, onion, roasted jalapeño, queso fresco, horseradish sauce, pico de gallo & cilantro
|Filet Mignon Single Taco
|$6.45