Flan in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve flan

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
FLAN COCONUT$7.50
Our homemade vanilla custard flan topped with shredded coconut.
FLAN VANILLA$6.75
Our homemade vanilla custard flan in the traditional Mexican fashion. Rich and flavorful.
FRIED COCONUT FLAN$7.50
A delicate custard, battered, fried and topped with a delicious caramel liqueur sauce.
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Catrinas Tacos and Tequilla BAR - 1611 N Howard Ave

1611 N Howard Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flan$6.00
More about Catrinas Tacos and Tequilla BAR - 1611 N Howard Ave
Urban Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

Urban Cantina - Downtown Tampa

200 E Madison St, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (2024 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FLAN$4.00
Vanilla custard, caramel sauce.
More about Urban Cantina - Downtown Tampa
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar - Tampa

930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 4.3 (1989 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Flan$9.50
Coconut infused Spanish style creme caramel, toasted coconut, mixed berries, Swiss meringue
More about Bulla Gastrobar - Tampa
Luv Child image

 

Luv Child

516 S Howard Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
ALMA FLAN$8.00
More about Luv Child

