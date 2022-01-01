Flan in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve flan
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|FLAN COCONUT
|$7.50
Our homemade vanilla custard flan topped with shredded coconut.
|FLAN VANILLA
|$6.75
Our homemade vanilla custard flan in the traditional Mexican fashion. Rich and flavorful.
|FRIED COCONUT FLAN
|$7.50
A delicate custard, battered, fried and topped with a delicious caramel liqueur sauce.
More about Catrinas Tacos and Tequilla BAR - 1611 N Howard Ave
Catrinas Tacos and Tequilla BAR - 1611 N Howard Ave
1611 N Howard Ave, Tampa
|Flan
|$6.00
More about Urban Cantina - Downtown Tampa
FRENCH FRIES
Urban Cantina - Downtown Tampa
200 E Madison St, Tampa
|FLAN
|$4.00
Vanilla custard, caramel sauce.
More about Bulla Gastrobar - Tampa
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar - Tampa
930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA
|Coconut Flan
|$9.50
Coconut infused Spanish style creme caramel, toasted coconut, mixed berries, Swiss meringue