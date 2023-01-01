Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve flautas

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS FLAUTA CHICKEN$6.95
Kids ranchera chicken flauta served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
FLAUTAS BEEF$13.50
Two corn tortilla flautas filled with ground beef, fried & topped with guacamole & sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.
KIDS FLAUTA BEEF$6.95
Kids ground beef flauta served with Mexican rice and refried beans
More about Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
Urban Cantina image

FRENCH FRIES

Urban Cantina - Downtown Tampa

200 E Madison St, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (2024 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRISPY FLAUTAS$8.00
Rolled up and fried crispy taquitos. Lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream.
More about Urban Cantina - Downtown Tampa
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas image

SEAFOOD

Miguelito's Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ground Beef Flautas$14.95
ALA FLAUTA$0.00
Pollo Verde Flautas$14.95
More about Miguelito's Taqueria Y Tequilas
Consumer pic

 

Besito Mexican - Mexican

205 Westshore Plaza, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KID FLAUTAS$8.00
FLAUTAS DE POLLO$10.95
Dos (2) Crispy Rolled Tacos Filled with Chicken Tinga, Served with Salsa Verde and Salsa Guajillo. Topped with Shredded Cabbage, Onion, Crema, Queso Fresco and Cilantro.
More about Besito Mexican - Mexican

