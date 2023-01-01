Flautas in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve flautas
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|KIDS FLAUTA CHICKEN
|$6.95
Kids ranchera chicken flauta served with Mexican rice and refried beans.
|FLAUTAS BEEF
|$13.50
Two corn tortilla flautas filled with ground beef, fried & topped with guacamole & sour cream. Served with rice & refried beans.
|KIDS FLAUTA BEEF
|$6.95
Kids ground beef flauta served with Mexican rice and refried beans
Urban Cantina - Downtown Tampa
200 E Madison St, Tampa
|CRISPY FLAUTAS
|$8.00
Rolled up and fried crispy taquitos. Lettuce, queso fresco and sour cream.
SEAFOOD
Miguelito's Taqueria Y Tequilas
2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Ground Beef Flautas
|$14.95
|ALA FLAUTA
|$0.00
|Pollo Verde Flautas
|$14.95