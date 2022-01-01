French toast in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve french toast
More about Himes Breakfast House
Himes Breakfast House
3826 S HIMES AVE, TAMPA
|side french toast
|$3.95
made with our house custard
|bluebery french toast
|$10.95
three pieces of thick cut brioche dipped and topped with our homemade fresh blueberry compote and powdered sugar served with our house made blueberry poppy ma-ple syrup
|kids french toast
|$3.50
two pieces of french toast with fruit. must accompany an adult entree
More about Metz Culinary Management
Metz Culinary Management
10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa
|French Toast Sticks
|$3.99
More about Oxford Exchange
Oxford Exchange
420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
|French Toast
|$15.00
cinnamon swirl sourdough, fresh berries, maple syrup
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa
|French Toast Sticks
|$3.99
More about Bulla Gastrobar
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA
|French Toast
|$12.00
Brioche, mixed berry compote, white chocolate Chantilly, diced mango
More about Psomi
Psomi
701 north howard ave, Tampa
|BOUGATSA FRENCH TOAST
|$16.00
greek custard stuffed brioche, fresh fruit, bourbon maple syrup
More about Cry Baby Cafe
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
Cry Baby Cafe
710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa
|French Toast Bowl
|$10.00
French Toast, Eggs, Blueberry-Infused Syrup, Fresh Blueberries
Choice of Ham, Sausage, or Bacon
More about Noble Crust
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust
11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE FRENCH TOAST
|$14.00
House made strawberry jam, cheesecake + shortbread crumbles