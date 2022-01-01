Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve french toast

Himes Breakfast House

3826 S HIMES AVE, TAMPA

No reviews yet
Takeout
side french toast$3.95
made with our house custard
bluebery french toast$10.95
three pieces of thick cut brioche dipped and topped with our homemade fresh blueberry compote and powdered sugar served with our house made blueberry poppy ma-ple syrup
kids french toast$3.50
two pieces of french toast with fruit. must accompany an adult entree
More about Himes Breakfast House
Metz Culinary Management

10451 Nancy Watkins Dr., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Sticks$3.99
More about Metz Culinary Management
Oxford Exchange

420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (3263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Toast$15.00
cinnamon swirl sourdough, fresh berries, maple syrup
More about Oxford Exchange
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Sticks$3.99
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus
SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 4.3 (1989 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$12.00
Brioche, mixed berry compote, white chocolate Chantilly, diced mango
More about Bulla Gastrobar
Psomi

701 north howard ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BOUGATSA FRENCH TOAST$16.00
greek custard stuffed brioche, fresh fruit, bourbon maple syrup
BOUGATSA FRENCH TOAST$16.00
greek custard stuffed brioche, fresh fruit, bourbon maple syrup
BOUGATSA FRENCH TOAST$16.00
greek custard stuffed brioche, fresh fruit, bourbon maple syrup
More about Psomi
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

Cry Baby Cafe

710 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 3.9 (249 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Bowl$10.00
French Toast, Eggs, Blueberry-Infused Syrup, Fresh Blueberries
Choice of Ham, Sausage, or Bacon
More about Cry Baby Cafe
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (1164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE FRENCH TOAST$14.00
House made strawberry jam, cheesecake + shortbread crumbles
More about Noble Crust
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Daily Eats

901 South Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4 (2251 reviews)
Takeout
KIDS 2 FRENCH TOAST$5.95
2 pieces of french toast, breakfast protein choice, & side choice
FRENCH TOAST$10.50
classic battered french toast with a touch of cinnamon & vanilla
FRENCH TOAST$3.50
More about Daily Eats

