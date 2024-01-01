Fried chicken salad in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve fried chicken salad
The Bread Basket Deli
2927 North 40th Street, Tampa
|Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Crispy Chicken topped with Cheddar and bacon over romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, and hard boiled egg. Served with honey mustard dressing.
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus - HCC Dale Mabry Hawks Cay Cafe Student Services Building and Starbucks in the Social Sciences Building
4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Sweet Potato Fry Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
|$9.79
grilled chicken breast, romaine & kale mix with sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, crispy sweet potato fries & goat cheese. Served with cilantro-avocado ranch dressing.