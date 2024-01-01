Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken salad in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve fried chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

The Bread Basket Deli

2927 North 40th Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad$12.00
Crispy Chicken topped with Cheddar and bacon over romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, and hard boiled egg. Served with honey mustard dressing.
More about The Bread Basket Deli
Item pic

 

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus - HCC Dale Mabry Hawks Cay Cafe Student Services Building and Starbucks in the Social Sciences Building

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Potato Fry Salad w/ Grilled Chicken$9.79
grilled chicken breast, romaine & kale mix with sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, crispy sweet potato fries & goat cheese. Served with cilantro-avocado ranch dressing.
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus - HCC Dale Mabry Hawks Cay Cafe Student Services Building and Starbucks in the Social Sciences Building
Consumer pic

 

Riveters

2301B NORTH DALE MABRY HWY, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Salad$17.95
Crispy Fried Beer Brined Chicken Breast, Sliced Avocado, Shredded Monterey Jack Cheese, Chopped Bacon, Cucumbers, Heirloom Tomatoes and Mixed Greens.
More about Riveters

