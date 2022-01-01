Fried rice in Tampa

Tampa restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

SOUPS

Bamboozle

516 N Tampa St, Tampa

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Brown Rice$49.00
Brown rice stir fried with egg, red bell peppers, onions, and bean sprouts.
Vegan and vegetarian options available.
More about Bamboozle
Cafe Dufrain image

BBQ

Cafe Dufrain

707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (807 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Fried Rice$6.00
More about Cafe Dufrain
Item pic

WAGYU • HIBACHI • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

19601 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)$14.00
SIDE FRIED RICE$4.25
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
Daddy O's Patio image

 

Daddy O's Patio

1822 EAST 7TH AVENUE, YBOR CITY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetable Fried Rice$13.00
More about Daddy O's Patio
SIDE FRIED RICE image

 

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
SIDE FRIED RICE$4.25
FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)$14.00
More about Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

