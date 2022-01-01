Fried rice in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve fried rice
Bamboozle
516 N Tampa St, Tampa
|Fried Brown Rice
|$49.00
Brown rice stir fried with egg, red bell peppers, onions, and bean sprouts.
Vegan and vegetarian options available.
WAGYU • HIBACHI • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
19601 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Tampa
|FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)
|$14.00
|SIDE FRIED RICE
|$4.25
Kobe Japanese Steakhouse
14401 Dale Mabry Hwy N., Tampa
|SIDE FRIED RICE
|$4.25
|FAMILY FRIED RICE (38oz)
|$14.00