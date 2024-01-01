Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fruit salad in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve fruit salad

Item pic

SOUPS

Bamboozle Heights - Catering

7107 North Florida Avenue, Tampa

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TROPICAL FRUIT SALAD (serves 10)$40.00
Comes with seasonal fruits including tropical fruits such as yellow papaya, watermelon and lychee
More about Bamboozle Heights - Catering
Item pic

 

Melt N Dip Temple Terrace

11301 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fruit Salad (52)$17.49
Seasonal fresh fruits topped with Keshta, cashews, almonds, and honey.
More about Melt N Dip Temple Terrace
Consumer pic

 

The Bread Basket Deli

2927 North 40th Street, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Fruit Platter Salad$9.00
Fresh fruit over romaine with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette dressing.
More about The Bread Basket Deli

