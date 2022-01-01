Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Moxies Cafe

302 Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Primo Chicken Marsala with Pasta or Potatoes, Garlic Bread$12.99
Deliciously prepared all-natural antibiotic free chicken breast and sliced mushrooms sauteed in marsala wine served with your choice of roasted rosemary garlic potatoes or cavatelli pasta and garlic bread (Minimum order for 8 people)
More about Moxies Cafe
Taaza Mart

6260 Commerce Palms Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Garlic Spicy Chicken$13.99
Honey & spicy garlic sauce toasted with chicken
More about Taaza Mart
Champa Chicken - 2311 E Fowler Ave

2311 E Fowler Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Half Lemon Garlic Chicken$12.99
Full Lemon Garlic Chicken$22.99
More about Champa Chicken - 2311 E Fowler Ave

