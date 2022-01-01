Garlic knots in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve garlic knots
NY NY Pizza
11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps
|Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
New York New York Ybor City-
1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa
|Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
PIZZA • SALADS
Atlas Gourmet Pizza
11584 Fountainhead Drive, Tampa
|Garlic Knots with Cheese
marinara sauce, parmesan, garlic butter, mozzarella
|Garlic Knots
|$10.00
marinara sauce, parmesan, garlic butter
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Marina's Pizza & Pasta
12121 W. Linebaugh Ave, Tampa
|Garlic Knots (6)
|$3.60
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Deck Pizza
2202 W Platt Street, Tampa
|GARLIC KNOTS
|$3.95
With Marinara
NY NY Pizza
10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood
|Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust
11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|SKILLET GARLIC KNOTS
|$10.00
Parm, mozz, garlic butter, tomato sauce
NY NY Pizza
533 South Howard Avenue, tampa
|Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese