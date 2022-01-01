Garlic knots in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve garlic knots

NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
More about NY NY Pizza
New York New York Ybor City- image

 

New York New York Ybor City-

1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
More about New York New York Ybor City-
Garlic Knots image

PIZZA • SALADS

Atlas Gourmet Pizza

11584 Fountainhead Drive, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots with Cheese
marinara sauce, parmesan, garlic butter, mozzarella
Garlic Knots$10.00
marinara sauce, parmesan, garlic butter
More about Atlas Gourmet Pizza
Garlic Knots (6) image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Marina's Pizza & Pasta

12121 W. Linebaugh Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.5 (1355 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Knots (6)$3.60
More about Marina's Pizza & Pasta
Deck Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Deck Pizza

2202 W Platt Street, Tampa

Avg 4.8 (24 reviews)
Takeout
GARLIC KNOTS$3.95
With Marinara
More about Deck Pizza
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
More about NY NY Pizza
SKILLET GARLIC KNOTS image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (1164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SKILLET GARLIC KNOTS$10.00
Parm, mozz, garlic butter, tomato sauce
More about Noble Crust
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

533 South Howard Avenue, tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
More about NY NY Pizza
New York New York Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

New York New York Pizza

5509 East Fowler Ave, Temple Terrace

Avg 4.5 (1180 reviews)
Takeout
Garlic Knots
Handmade Knots Topped w/ Garlic and Parmesan Cheese
More about New York New York Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Steak Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Pitas

Boneless Wings

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Tacos

Chicken Wraps

California Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.2 (119 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston