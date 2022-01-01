Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat curry in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve goat curry

JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering

8904 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace

Avg 4.6 (67 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Goat
More about JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering
Taaza Mart image

 

Taaza Mart

6260 Commerce Palms Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Gongura Goat Curry$16.99
Goat cooked with gongura (sour sorrel) leaves in a traditional andhra style with special spices
Guntur Goat Curry$16.99
Tender goat curry made with south indian guntur style flavor
Telangana Goat Curry$16.99
Tender goat cooked with Telangana a region of South India style spices.
More about Taaza Mart
Item pic

BIRYANI

Kurry Xpress

10069 E Adamo Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Curry Combo$13.99
A great combination of awesome Hyderabadi Goat Curry (15 Oz) served with 1 Roti and 32 Oz Rice. Its also called as Khushka Rice and Goat Korma. Enjoy this delicacy with Raita.
More about Kurry Xpress
Item pic

 

Pastries and Chaat

1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Curry Only 15 Oz$12.99
Amazing Goat Korma of PNC
Goat Curry 15 oz. Combo$15.99
A great combination of awesome Hyderabadi Goat Curry (15 Oz) served with 1 Roti and 32 Oz Rice. Its also called as Khushka Rice and Goat Korma. Enjoy this delicacy with Raita.
More about Pastries and Chaat

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Clams

Clam Chowder

Chicken Pitas

Pepperoni Pizza

Tzatziki

Key Lime Pies

Calamari

Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (147 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston