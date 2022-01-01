Goat curry in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve goat curry
More about JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
JCaribbean Flavor Restaurant & Catering
8904 North 56th Street, Temple Terrace
|Curry Goat
More about Taaza Mart
Taaza Mart
6260 Commerce Palms Dr, Tampa
|Gongura Goat Curry
|$16.99
Goat cooked with gongura (sour sorrel) leaves in a traditional andhra style with special spices
|Guntur Goat Curry
|$16.99
Tender goat curry made with south indian guntur style flavor
|Telangana Goat Curry
|$16.99
Tender goat cooked with Telangana a region of South India style spices.
More about Kurry Xpress
BIRYANI
Kurry Xpress
10069 E Adamo Dr, Tampa
|Goat Curry Combo
|$13.99
A great combination of awesome Hyderabadi Goat Curry (15 Oz) served with 1 Roti and 32 Oz Rice. Its also called as Khushka Rice and Goat Korma. Enjoy this delicacy with Raita.
More about Pastries and Chaat
Pastries and Chaat
1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa
|Goat Curry Only 15 Oz
|$12.99
Amazing Goat Korma of PNC
|Goat Curry 15 oz. Combo
|$15.99
A great combination of awesome Hyderabadi Goat Curry (15 Oz) served with 1 Roti and 32 Oz Rice. Its also called as Khushka Rice and Goat Korma. Enjoy this delicacy with Raita.