Greek salad in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve greek salad
NY NY Pizza
11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps
|Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Onion, Green Pepper, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini
New York New York Ybor City-
1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa
|Greek Salad
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese
Hungry Greek
12950 Race Track Rd., Tampa
|Greek Salad
|$9.49
Crispy Lettuce, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.
Dio Modern Mediterranean
519 N Franklin St, Tampa
|GREEK SALAD
|$10.00
Organic greens, cucumber, tomato, red onions, kalamata olive, feta, potatosalad, greek salad
Grape Leaf Express
10117 E Adamo Dr, Tampa
|SMALL GREEK SALAD
|$3.99
Louis Pappas Fresh Greek
3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa
|Traditional Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
|Chopped Greek Salad
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
