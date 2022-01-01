Greek salad in Tampa

NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Onion, Green Pepper, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini
New York New York Ybor City- image

 

New York New York Ybor City-

1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad
Lettuce, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini, and feta cheese
Greek Salad image

 

Hungry Greek

12950 Race Track Rd., Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.49
Crispy Lettuce, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Onion, Green Pepper, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini
Greek Salad image

 

Hungry Greek

808 Franklin St, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$9.49
Crispy Lettuce, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.
GREEK SALAD image

FRENCH FRIES

Dio Modern Mediterranean

519 N Franklin St, Tampa

Avg 4.2 (1346 reviews)
Takeout
GREEK SALAD$10.00
Organic greens, cucumber, tomato, red onions, kalamata olive, feta, potatosalad, greek salad
Greek Salad image

 

Hungry Greek- Carrollwood

10041 N. Dale Mabry hwy, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$9.49
Crispy Lettuce, Potato Salad, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Onions, Pepperoncini, Olives, Beets, topped with Feta Cheese.
Grape Leaf Express image

GYROS • FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Grape Leaf Express

10117 E Adamo Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.4 (1214 reviews)
Takeout
SMALL GREEK SALAD$3.99
Traditional Greek Salad image

 

Louis Pappas Fresh Greek

3409 Bay to Bay, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Chopped Greek Salad
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
NY NY Pizza image

 

NY NY Pizza

533 South Howard Avenue, tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Onion, Green Pepper, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperoncini
Traditional Greek Salad image

 

Louis Pappas Marketplace

7877 Gunn Hwy #106, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Traditional Greek Salad
Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
Chopped Greek Salad
All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.
