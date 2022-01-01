Grilled chicken in Tampa

Grilled Chicken Skewers (serves 10) image

Bamboozle

516 N Tampa St, Tampa

Avg 4.7 (851 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Skewers (serves 10)$20.00
Item pic

Beef 'O' Brady's

205 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach

Avg 4.2 (3199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Item pic

Beef 'O' Brady's

8810 N HIMES AVE, Tampa

Avg 4.3 (1520 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Paillard image

 

Oxford Exchange

420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa

Avg 4.6 (3263 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Paillard$19.00
arugula, truffle vinaigrette, shaved parmesan, crispy fries
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill image

Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill

3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (2748 reviews)
Takeout
QUESADILLA GRILLED CHICKEN$15.50
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & grilled chicken. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.
GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITAS$19.95
Freshly seasoned & grilled to perfection with onions & bell peppers. Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and grilled chicken.
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas image

Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Quesdilla$15.95
Grilled Chicken Skewers image

Bulla Gastrobar

930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 4.3 (1989 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Skewers$10.00
"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla
Item pic

Beef 'O' Brady's

2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa

Avg 4 (455 reviews)
Takeout
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Item pic

Beef 'O' Brady's

15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.9 (173 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
The Brass Tap image

The Brass Tap

10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
Grilled Chicken Wrap image

 

Beef 'O' Brady's

4516 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
Grilled Chicken Dinner$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
