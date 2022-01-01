Grilled chicken in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Beef 'O' Brady's
205 Apollo Beach Blvd, Apollo Beach
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, smoked bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch dressing. (1280 Cal)
|Grilled Chicken Dinner
|$11.59
2 seasoned chicken breasts grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and your choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce. Try it Nashville Hot style (770-980 Cal)
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
8810 N HIMES AVE, Tampa
Oxford Exchange
420 West Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa
|Grilled Chicken Paillard
|$19.00
arugula, truffle vinaigrette, shaved parmesan, crispy fries
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Miguel's Mexican Seafood & Grill
3035 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|QUESADILLA GRILLED CHICKEN
|$15.50
Flour tortilla filled with jack cheese, sauteed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers & grilled chicken. Served with tomato, guacamole, sour cream, rice & refried beans.
|GRILLED CHICKEN FAJITAS
|$19.95
Freshly seasoned & grilled to perfection with onions & bell peppers. Served with hot flour tortillas, Mexican rice, frijoles charros, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and grilled chicken.
SEAFOOD
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
|Grilled Chicken Quesdilla
|$15.95
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA
|Grilled Chicken Skewers
|$10.00
"Pintxos" Grilled chicken skewers, Greek yogurt, salsa criolla
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
2819 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
15784 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
10047 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
The Brass Tap
203 North Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
Beef 'O' Brady's
4516 South Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
