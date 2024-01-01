Grilled chicken sandwiches in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus - HCC Dale Mabry Hawks Cay Cafe Student Services Building and Starbucks in the Social Sciences Building
4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.19
NAE grilled to perfection chicken breast
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar - Tampa
930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, sliced tomato, lettuce, basil, avocado, pan de cristal
Tampa - Rusty Pelican
2425 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato,
Red Onion, Applewood Bacon, Crispy Fries