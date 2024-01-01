Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken sandwiches in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Tampa
  • /
  • Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Tampa restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus - HCC Dale Mabry Hawks Cay Cafe Student Services Building and Starbucks in the Social Sciences Building

4001 W Tampa Bay Blvd, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.19
NAE grilled to perfection chicken breast
More about Metz Culinary Management at the HCC Dale Mabry Campus - HCC Dale Mabry Hawks Cay Cafe Student Services Building and Starbucks in the Social Sciences Building
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar - Tampa

930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 4.3 (1989 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken, sliced tomato, lettuce, basil, avocado, pan de cristal
More about Bulla Gastrobar - Tampa
Bull Market image

 

Bull Market

4807 S. HIMES AVENUE, TAMPA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich - Grilled$10.00
More about Bull Market
Main pic

 

Tampa - Rusty Pelican

2425 Rocky Point Dr, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato,
Red Onion, Applewood Bacon, Crispy Fries
More about Tampa - Rusty Pelican
Item pic

 

District Tavern

116 N 12th St, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.90
grilled chicken, honey whipped goat cheese, arugula & tomato with balsamic reduction on toasted brioche
More about District Tavern

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Banana Cake

Lasagna

Coconut Cream Pies

Tomato Soup

Bleu Burgers

Garlic Bread

Chili

Baked Ziti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Busch Gardens

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.4 (199 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.6 (51 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.8 (21 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Sebring

No reviews yet

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 3.9 (50 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (769 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (415 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1189 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston