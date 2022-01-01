Grits in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve grits
Himes Breakfast House
3826 S HIMES AVE, TAMPA
|grits
|$2.95
our house made creamy grits
|shrimp n grits
|$8.95
sauteed shrimp with crispy bacon and scallions on top of our savory cheesy grits
|jessie grits
|$3.95
our house made creamy grits served with mixed cheese, thick cut bacon and fresh chopped chives
King State TPA
520 E Floribraska Ave, Tampa
|GRITS
|$4.00
Side portion served with butter and black pepper.
Gangchu
6618 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa
|Spicy Chicken and Grits
|$11.00
Fried Boneless Chicken, Spicy Chili Oil, Cheese Grits, Scallions, Honey
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA
|Grilled Steak with Grits
|$32.00
Spanish paprika rubbed C.A.B. Sirloin, Mahón cheese grits, sautéed vegetables, whipped serrano butter
The Brisket Shoppe
3501 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa
|Cup O' Grits
|$5.00
Homemade and full of smokey cheesy goodness
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust
11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa
|SHRIMP + GRITS
|$21.00
Shrimp, andouille sausage, fresh okra, shaved garlic, creole sauce
|FOUR CHEESE GRITS
|$5.00