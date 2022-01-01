Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve grits

Himes Breakfast House

3826 S HIMES AVE, TAMPA

No reviews yet
Takeout
grits$2.95
our house made creamy grits
shrimp n grits$8.95
sauteed shrimp with crispy bacon and scallions on top of our savory cheesy grits
jessie grits$3.95
our house made creamy grits served with mixed cheese, thick cut bacon and fresh chopped chives
More about Himes Breakfast House
King State TPA

520 E Floribraska Ave, Tampa

Avg 4.8 (358 reviews)
Takeout
GRITS$4.00
Side portion served with butter and black pepper.
More about King State TPA
Gangchu

6618 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Chicken and Grits$11.00
Fried Boneless Chicken, Spicy Chili Oil, Cheese Grits, Scallions, Honey
More about Gangchu
SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

930 S HOWARD AVE, TAMPA

Avg 4.3 (1989 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Steak with Grits$32.00
Spanish paprika rubbed C.A.B. Sirloin, Mahón cheese grits, sautéed vegetables, whipped serrano butter
More about Bulla Gastrobar
The Brisket Shoppe

3501 North Armenia Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup O' Grits$5.00
Homemade and full of smokey cheesy goodness
More about The Brisket Shoppe
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Noble Crust

11618 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (1164 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SHRIMP + GRITS$21.00
Shrimp, andouille sausage, fresh okra, shaved garlic, creole sauce
FOUR CHEESE GRITS$5.00
More about Noble Crust
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Daily Eats

901 South Howard Ave, Tampa

Avg 4 (2251 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESE GRITS (GF)$4.00
GRITS (GF)$3.00
More about Daily Eats

