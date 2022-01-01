Gyro salad in Tampa
Vegan International Co
13751 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa
|Chick'n Gyro Salad
|$10.99
Vegan chicken over lettuce, tomato, and pickled cabbage with white sauce drizzle.
(CONTAINS: soy, wheat, coconut)
|Gyro Salad
|$10.49
Gyro seitan over lettuce, tomato, and pickled cabbage with white sauce drizzle.
(CONTAINS: soy, wheat, coconut)
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Wings Xpress
1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa
|GREEK GYRO SALAD
|$9.99