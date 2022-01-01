Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Gyro salad in Tampa

Go
Tampa restaurants
Toast

Tampa restaurants that serve gyro salad

Banner pic

 

Vegan International Co

13751 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chick'n Gyro Salad$10.99
Vegan chicken over lettuce, tomato, and pickled cabbage with white sauce drizzle.
(CONTAINS: soy, wheat, coconut)
Gyro Salad$10.49
Gyro seitan over lettuce, tomato, and pickled cabbage with white sauce drizzle.
(CONTAINS: soy, wheat, coconut)
More about Vegan International Co
Wings Xpress image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Wings Xpress

1911 E. Bearss Ave., Tampa

Avg 4.3 (827 reviews)
Takeout
GREEK GYRO SALAD$9.99
More about Wings Xpress
Consumer pic

 

Fire Up Halal Grill

10016 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gyro over Salad$13.99
More about Fire Up Halal Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Tampa

Margherita Pizza

Pudding

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Shrimp Tacos

Greek Salad

Roti

Lasagna

Ravioli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tampa to explore

Downtown Tampa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ybor City

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

SoHo

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Channelside

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Hyde Park

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

USF

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

West Tampa

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Palma Ceia

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

South Tampa

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tampa to explore

Saint Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

Clearwater

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Pinellas Park

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Cape Coral

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (490 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston