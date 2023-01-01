Kebabs in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve kebabs
More about Taaza Mart
Taaza Mart
6260 Commerce Palms Dr, Tampa
|Chicken Shami Kebab(4PC)
|$12.99
Boneless chicken marinated with heavy cream, spices and grilled in clay oven
More about PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A
PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A
1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa
|Murgh Malai Kebab
|$13.99
This dish of the Mughlai Cuisine is prepared with boneless chicken pieces which is marinated in a melange of spices and then grilled.
|Chicken Sheek Kebab
|$14.99
Marinated Boneless Chicken Kebabs 8 pieces
|Goat Sheek Kebab
|$17.99
Lamb Sheek Kebab made from chef special spice blend and cooked to Tender and Juicy perfection. 8 Pieces.
More about Fire Up Halal Grill
Fire Up Halal Grill
10016 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa
|Kofta Kebab over Rice
|$15.99
|Kofta Kebab Wrap
|$13.99
|Beef Kebab Wrap
|$13.99
Marinated beef cubes grilled and wrapped in a pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber & onions. Topped with our house-made white sauce.