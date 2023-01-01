Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kebabs in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve kebabs

Taaza Mart image

 

Taaza Mart

6260 Commerce Palms Dr, Tampa

Avg 4 (365 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shami Kebab(4PC)$12.99
Boneless chicken marinated with heavy cream, spices and grilled in clay oven
More about Taaza Mart
Item pic

 

PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A

1811 East Fowler Ave A, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Murgh Malai Kebab$13.99
This dish of the Mughlai Cuisine is prepared with boneless chicken pieces which is marinated in a melange of spices and then grilled.
Chicken Sheek Kebab$14.99
Marinated Boneless Chicken Kebabs 8 pieces
Goat Sheek Kebab$17.99
Lamb Sheek Kebab made from chef special spice blend and cooked to Tender and Juicy perfection. 8 Pieces.
More about PBC Factory - 1811 East Fowler Ave A
Item pic

 

Fire Up Halal Grill

10016 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kofta Kebab over Rice$15.99
Kofta Kebab Wrap$13.99
Beef Kebab Wrap$13.99
Marinated beef cubes grilled and wrapped in a pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber & onions. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
More about Fire Up Halal Grill
Item pic

 

Babushka's - Hyde Park

901 W Platt St, Tampa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lula-Kebab$18.00
Cooked over a wood fire, Lula kebab is made of minced beef and lamb and served with marinated onions and cabbage salad.
More about Babushka's - Hyde Park

