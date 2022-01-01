Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve key lime pies

KEY LIME PIE image

 

Shells Seafood

2101 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KEY LIME PIE$5.99
Our classic Florida style Key Lime Pie. The perfect mix of sweet and tart!
More about Shells Seafood
Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas image

SEAFOOD

Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas

2702 W. Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Avg 4 (461 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$7.95
More about Miguelitos Taqueria Y Tequilas
Item pic

 

Butter Burgers

777 North Ashley Dr D1, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$5.95
This Four Time National Champion is a truly authentic Key Lime Pie!
More about Butter Burgers
KEY LIME PIE image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • SHRIMP

Shells Seafood

202 S Dale Mabry Hwy, TAMPA

Avg 4.4 (1270 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KEY LIME PIE$5.99
Our classic Florida style Key Lime Pie. The perfect mix of sweet and tart!
More about Shells Seafood
Watervue Grill image

SEAFOOD

Watervue Grille

700 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa

Avg 4.1 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$8.00
More about Watervue Grille

