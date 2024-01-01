Lamb kebabs in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve lamb kebabs
More about Angora Mediterranean Grill
Angora Mediterranean Grill
2311 East Fowler Avenue, Tampa
|Lamb Shish Kebab
|$21.99
Chunks of baby lamb marinated with our
special sauce, grilled on skewers. Served
with Rice or Fries & Salad
More about Fire Up Halal Grill
Fire Up Halal Grill
10016 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa
|Lamb Kebab over Salad
|$15.99
|Lamb Kebab over Rice
|$15.99
Marinated lamb cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
|Lamb Kebab Wrap
|$14.99
Marinated lamb cubes grilled and wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.