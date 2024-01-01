Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb kebabs in Tampa

Tampa restaurants
Tampa restaurants that serve lamb kebabs

Item pic

 

Angora Mediterranean Grill

2311 East Fowler Avenue, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Shish Kebab$21.99
Chunks of baby lamb marinated with our
special sauce, grilled on skewers. Served
with Rice or Fries & Salad
More about Angora Mediterranean Grill
Item pic

 

Fire Up Halal Grill

10016 Cross Creek Boulevard, Tampa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Kebab over Salad$15.99
Lamb Kebab over Rice$15.99
Marinated lamb cubes grilled, over spiced basmati rice and a side salad. Topped with our house-made white sauce.
Lamb Kebab Wrap$14.99
Marinated lamb cubes grilled and wrapped in pita bread with lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and our white sauce and hot sauce.
More about Fire Up Halal Grill

