Lasagna in Tampa
Tampa restaurants that serve lasagna
NY NY Pizza
11203 Sheldon Road, Tamps
|Meat Lasagna
|$14.00
Fresh pasta layered with signature sauce, meat, ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella
Eddie and Sam's N.Y Pizza
203 E. Twiggs Street, Tampa
|28" LASAGNA PIZZA
|$55.99
No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with Sliced home made Meatball, baked with home made White Sauce on the top with our home made Marinara Sauce Toppings. Topped with Fresh Parsley
|20" LASAGNA PIZZA
|$28.99
No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with Sliced home made Meatball, baked with home made White Sauce on the top with our home made Marinara Sauce Toppings. Topped with Fresh Parsley
|14" LASAGNA PIZZA
|$17.99
No Base Sauce. Cheese topped with Sliced home made Meatball, baked with home made White Sauce on the top with our home made Marinara Sauce Toppings. Topped with Fresh Parsley
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Forbici Modern Italian
1633 Snow Circle, Tampa
|EGGPLANT "LASAGNA"
|$18.00
Pan Fried Eggplant, Ricotta cheese, Pomodoro, Housemade Mozzarella. (Gluten free)
New York New York Ybor City-
1512 East 7th Ave, Tampa
|Meat Lasagna
|$14.00
Fresh pasta layered with signature sauce, meat, ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Marina's Pizza & Pasta
12121 W. Linebaugh Ave, Tampa
|LASAGNA NAPOLETAN
|$16.00
Layers of pasta, ground beef, tomato sauce, and blended cheeses
NY NY Pizza
10053 N Dale Mabry Highway, Carrollwood
|Meat Lasagna
|$14.00
Fresh pasta layered with signature sauce, meat, ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella
NY NY Pizza
533 South Howard Avenue, tampa
|Meat Lasagna
|$14.00
Fresh pasta layered with signature sauce, meat, ricotta, parmesan, and mozzarella